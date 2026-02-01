Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 final: Live streaming details, head-to-head record, prize money and more

The 2026 Australian Open is set for a dream conclusion as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s singles final after remarkable semi-final victories.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic reached the final after grueling five-set marathons in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a physical and mental battle at Rod Laver Arena. While Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev in a five-hour, 27-minute thriller, the longest semi-final in tournament history, Djokovic escaped two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner after four hours and nine minutes.



ALSO READ: India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA: Sanju Samson OUT, Ishan Kishan IN; suspense over Tilak Varma, no place for Harshit Rana

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Head-to-head record

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other nine times so far. Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-4 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, including a four-set win over the Spaniard in last year’s Australian Open quarter-finals.

Alcaraz has won three of their five major meetings. Sunday will mark their third Slam final encounter, having met in the Wimbledon final in 2023 and 2024, both of which were won by Alcaraz.

What’s at stake in the Australian Open final?

The record books will be rewritten regardless of the winner:

For Novak Djokovic (38): He is aiming to capture a record-extending 25th major and 11th at the Australian Open.

For Carlos Alcaraz (22): He is one win away from completing the Career Grand Slam. If he wins, he will become the youngest man ever to achieve the feat.

The Record-Breaking Prize Pool

Sunday’s champion will also depart Melbourne with a hefty payday. The winner of Australian Open 2026 will claim $4,150,000 (approximately Rs 38.05 crore) while the runner-up will earn $2,150,000 (approximately Rs 19.71 crore).

How to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

The Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

Fans can also watch the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz through live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website.