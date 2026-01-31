Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head stats ahead of Australian Open Final 2026

Tennis fans are set for another epic showdown as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the men’s final of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 1. This clash pits experience against youth and headlines what promises to be one of the most talked-about finals in recent history.

Head-to-Head Record

Djokovic and Alcaraz have developed one of modern tennis’s most compelling rivalries. Prior to the 2026 final, their head-to-head record sits at 5-4 in favour of Djokovic, underscoring just how closely matched they are.

Their rivalry spans multiple surfaces and stages, with Djokovic enjoying a slight overall lead.

Alcaraz captured recent momentum with wins in Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, showcasing his ability to raise his level on the sport’s biggest stages.

Their most recent match before this final saw Alcaraz defeat Djokovic in the 2025 US Open semifinals in straight sets, highlighting the Spaniard’s growth and confidence against the Serbian great.

At the Australian Open itself, the rivalry has seen split results, with Djokovic winning their 2025 quarterfinal meeting and Alcaraz’s 2026 run marking his best performance yet at Melbourne Park. A win in this final would also make him the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam, a rare and historic achievement.

Road to the Final

Both players arrive in the final after physically punishing semifinal victories. Alcaraz endured a marathon five-set battle lasting over five hours, showcasing his stamina and mental resilience. Djokovic, meanwhile, survived a high-intensity five-set encounter of his own against Sinner, reinforcing his reputation as one of the greatest big-match performers in tennis history.

The demanding paths mean fitness, recovery, and mental sharpness could play decisive roles on championship night.

What’s at Stake

For Djokovic, the final represents a chance to extend his own records:

A record-extending 11th Australian Open title, further cementing his dominance at the tournament.

A 25th Grand Slam overall, pushing the boundaries of one of the sport’s most storied careers.

Alcaraz, at 22, is chasing his first Australian Open title and the opportunity to complete the Career Grand Slam, holding all four major singles titles at least once. The Spaniard’s blend of power, variety and fierce competitive spirit makes him a serious threat to Djokovic’s legacy.