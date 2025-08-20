Olympic Champion Imane Khelif Unveils Stunning New Makeover Amid Gender Controversy Storm

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has revealed a fresh makeover, sharing her new look after admitting to going through a “difficult phase” in her career. The Algerian boxer, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been at the centre of a gender eligibility controversy that continues to cast a shadow over her achievements. Imane, who made history by winning Olympic gold at Paris 2024, continues to remain at the center of controversy surrounding gender eligibility in women’s boxing. Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting had been previously disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the 2023 World Championships after reportedly failing gender eligibility tests. Despite this, both were cleared to compete at the Paris Olympics, where they went on to win gold medals.

Leak of Medical Test Rekindles Debate

The controversy reignited in June 2025 when an alleged 2023 medical report was leaked, claiming Khelif was “biologically male” based on an XY chromosome analysis. The leak led to renewed calls for the Algerian to be stripped of her Olympic gold. During the Paris Games, Khelif’s father presented a birth certificate identifying her as female, which supporters cite as proof of her eligibility.

IOC’s Stance on the Matter

In June, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry confirmed there would be no retrospective action on Khelif’s gold medal. Coventry stressed the need to protect the female category but clarified that each sport may adopt different approaches to eligibility. A working group has since been established to safeguard women’s sport under new IOC leadership.

World Boxing’s New Mandatory Sex Testing

Following the Olympics, the newly recognized governing body World Boxing introduced a policy requiring all athletes over the age of 18 to undergo PCR genetic tests to determine eligibility. This announcement coincided with Khelif skipping her planned comeback at the Eindhoven Box Cup, raising speculation about her future participation.

A Difficult Phase, But Still Fighting

Marking the one-year anniversary of her Olympic triumph, Khelif admitted to being in a “difficult phase” in a heartfelt Instagram post. She reflected on her gold medal moment as a time of pride and national honor but acknowledged that recent challenges had tested her resilience. Despite the turbulence, she reaffirmed her determination: “True strength lies not only in victory, but in perseverance against all odds. I am Imane Khelif, a champion yesterday, resilient today, and determined to return tomorrow.”

Looking Ahead to Los Angeles 2028

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Khelif has expressed her ambition to compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with plans to move up a weight category. Her journey remains one of resilience, controversy, and hope, as the boxing world continues to grapple with the complex issue of gender eligibility in sport.