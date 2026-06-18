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'One and only, the best': Jude Bellingham swaps jersey with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after England's world cup win

Jude Bellingham paid a heartfelt tribute to former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after England's 4-2 win over Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. The midfielder called Modric "the best" after exchanging shirts with the Croatian legend post-match.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
'One and only, the best': Jude Bellingham swaps jersey with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after England's world cup win
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (@judebellingham/ Instagram)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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