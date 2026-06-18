/'One and only, the best': Jude Bellingham swaps jersey with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after England's world cup win

England midfielder Jude Bellingham reserved special praise for former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after the Three Lions kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia at the Dallas Stadium.
Following the final whistle, Bellingham shared a warm moment with Modric and exchanged shirts with the Croatian legend. When asked during a post-match interview whose shirt he had collected, the England star did not hesitate in his response.
"One and only. The best. A teammate of mine for two years... one of the best I've ever seen," Bellingham said. "To share the pitch with Luka was a pleasure." he added.
The exchange highlighted the mutual respect between the two midfielders, who spent two seasons together at Real Madrid. During their time at the Spanish club, Bellingham emerged as one of Europe's brightest young stars while learning alongside Modric, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.
Bellingham's tribute came after a standout performance in England's opening Group L fixture. Thomas Tuchel's side were involved in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far, overcoming Croatia 4-2 in a six-goal thriller.
England took the lead in the 12th minute when Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot. Croatia fought back through Martin Baturina's stunning strike in the 36th minute, but Kane restored England's advantage shortly afterwards with a powerful header.
The lead did not last long as Croatia once again responded before halftime, with Petar Musa finding the net deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2 at the break. However, England came out firing in the second half and regained control almost immediately.
Just two minutes after the restart, Bellingham produced a moment of quality, collecting Elliot Anderson's pass before driving into the box and firing a low effort beyond Dominik Livakovic via the far post.
The goal shifted momentum firmly in England's favour as the Three Lions dominated possession and created several chances. Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic produced a number of impressive saves to keep his side in contention, but England's attacking depth eventually proved decisive. Substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory late in the game with a superb curling finish to put the result beyond doubt.
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