One IPL match Rs 118 Cr, entire ISL season Rs 8.62 Cr: Explained
ISL media rights fell from ₹275 crore to ₹8.62 crore. Here’s why Indian football faced its biggest commercial reset.
- ISL media rights fell 97 percent due to governance failure, delayed scheduling, and broadcaster distrust.
- One IPL match now earns more media revenue than the entire ISL season.
- The 2025–26 season marks a full commercial reset for Indian football.
The Indian Super League has witnessed the sharpest commercial collapse in Indian sports history. For the 2025–26 season, ISL media rights have been sold to FanCode for just ₹8.62 crore, a staggering fall of nearly 97 percent from the ₹275 crore per season valuation paid earlier by Viacom18. This is not just a bad deal. It is a structural reset of Indian football’s commercial ecosystem. This article explains what the new ISL media rights really mean, how the league reached this point, why broadcasters walked away, and how ISL now compares with IPL and other top Indian leagues.
What Are the Current ISL Media Rights for 2025–26?
The All India Football Federation awarded the global television and digital rights for the 2025–26 ISL season to FanCode on February 2, 2026.
- Rights holder: FanCode
- Season format: Truncated season with 91 matches
- Valuation: ₹8.62 crore total
- Per match value: ₹9.47 lakh
- Production partner: KPS Studios
- Season start: February 14, 2026
- Opening match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters in Kolkata
FanCode does not own a linear television channel, meaning ISL will primarily be a digital product this season, with limited TV syndication if any.
ISL Media Rights Valuation History: From Artificial Stability to Market Shock
For nearly a decade, ISL valuations did not reflect pure market dynamics.
Phase 1: Master Rights Era (2014–2023)
- Broadcaster: Disney Star
- Structure: Master Rights Agreement with FSDL
- Annual valuation: Around ₹200 crore
- Per match value: Approx ₹1.2 crore
Star was not just a broadcaster but also a stakeholder. Valuation was internally supported, not market tested.
Phase 2: Peak Valuation Cycle (2023–2025)
- Broadcaster: Viacom18
- Rights value: ₹275 crore per season
- Per match value: ₹1.68 crore
This was driven by aggressive digital expansion, JioCinema scale ambition, and football being positioned as a growth sport.
Phase 3: 2026 Collapse
- Broadcaster: FanCode
- Rights value: ₹8.62 crore
- Per match value: ₹9.47 lakh
This is the first time ISL rights were sold without ecosystem backing, long-term certainty, or bundled guarantees.
Why Did ISL Media Rights Collapse So Sharply?
1. Termination of the AIFF–FSDL Agreement
The Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and FSDL ended in December 2025. For the first time, AIFF had to sell rights independently, without a commercial operator stabilising the product.
2. Five-Month Delay and Truncated Season
The season starts in mid-February, destroying calendar consistency. Match inventory dropped from 163 games to just 91. Broadcasters buy volume and predictability. ISL offered neither.
3. No Serious Broadcaster Confidence
Sony Sports and Zee Sports attended pre-bid meetings but did not submit final bids. This lack of competition collapsed pricing power.
4. Production and Marketing Unbundled
Earlier, broadcasters spent close to ₹70 crore annually on production and promotion. In 2026, production alone is worth just ₹5.2 crore, indicating stripped-down presentation and reduced ambition.
5. Industry-Wide Sports Media Correction
Even premium properties are facing scrutiny. Broadcasters are now prioritising profitability over reach, and football did not pass that test.
ISL vs IPL: A Brutal Commercial Reality Check
The contrast between Indian football and cricket has never been starker.
Media Rights Comparison (2026)
Metric - IPL - ISL
- Annual value - ₹9,678 crore - ₹8.62 crore
- Per match value - ₹118 crore - ₹0.095 crore
- Per second value - ₹10,925 - ₹17.54
One IPL match today is worth over 1,200 ISL matches combined.
The IPL benefits from appointment viewing, advertiser confidence, star monetisation, and proven returns. ISL currently offers none of those at scale.
How ISL Compares With Other Indian Sports Leagues
ISL is no longer the second most valuable non-cricket league.
Indian Sports Media Rights Snapshot
League - Annual - Value
IPL - ₹9,678 crore
Pro Kabaddi League - ₹180 crore
Women’s Premier League - ₹190 crore
ISL - ₹8.62 crore
Kabaddi delivers consistent TV ratings. WPL offers premium cricket inventory. ISL now sits closer to emerging leagues than elite properties.
What This Means for Clubs, Players and Indian Football
Clubs
Reduced central revenue means heavier reliance on owners. Smaller clubs face sustainability pressure.
Players
Foreign signings, salary inflation, and marquee contracts are likely to shrink in the short term.
League Identity
ISL is no longer sold as a mass entertainment product. It is now a niche, digital-first league.
Is This the Bottom or Just the Beginning?
Industry executives view 2025–26 as a survival season. If governance stabilises, calendars normalise, and grassroots interest rises, ISL can rebuild. But the era of inflated valuations is over. Indian football must now earn its commercial value, not assume it.
