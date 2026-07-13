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One-off Test: Sachin Tendulkar gives surprise pep talk to Harmanpreet Kaur-led India before historic Lord's Test win

Sachin Tendulkar surprised the India women's team with a motivational pep talk at Lord's ahead of the final day of the one-off Test against England. The cricket legend's timely visit came with Harmanpreet Kaur-led India just four wickets away from a famous victory.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
One-off Test: Sachin Tendulkar gives surprise pep talk to Harmanpreet Kaur-led India before historic Lord's Test win
Image Credit: IANS

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