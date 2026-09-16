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'Our team is well prepared': India women's kabaddi captain Pushpa Rana eyes Asian Games 2026 title defence

Pushpa Rana, who has been handed the responsibility of leading the 12-member squad at the Asian Games 2026, said the team has been preparing extensively by analysing opponents and working on areas of improvement identified by the coaching staff.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
'Our team is well prepared': India women's kabaddi captain Pushpa Rana eyes Asian Games 2026 title defence
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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'Our team is well prepared': India women's kabaddi captain Pushpa Rana eyes Asian Games 2026 title defence
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