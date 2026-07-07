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'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Folarin Balogun with savage post after knocking out USA

Ahead of the round-of-16 tie against the USA, FIFA suspended the one-match ban imposed on US striker Folarin Balogun, which he got after receiving a red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the round of 32 victory. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Folarin Balogun with savage post after knocking out USA
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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