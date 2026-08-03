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Pakistan appoint former South African Mike Smith as Test batting coach ahead of England tour

Pakistan are set to appoint former South African cricketer Mike Smith as their new Test batting coach ahead of the England tour, according to reports. Smith is expected to replace Asad Shafiq as the PCB looks to revive the team's struggling batting in the longest format.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Pakistan appoint former South African Mike Smith as Test batting coach ahead of England tour
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pakistan appoint former South African Mike Smith as Test batting coach ahead of England tour
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