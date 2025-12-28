Pakistan Player Wears Indian Jersey at Private Event; Gets Banned Indefinitely

A Pakistani international kabaddi player has been banned indefinitely by the national federation after he appeared in an Indian jersey and represented an India-linked team during a private tournament held in Bahrain earlier this month.

PKF takes action after emergency meeting

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation took disciplinary action against Ubaidullah Rajput following an emergency meeting conducted on Saturday, PTI news agency reported. The federation said Rajput travelled overseas to take part in the tournament without securing the mandatory no objection certificate from the federation or the relevant authorities.

Federation cites NOC violation and representation of India-linked team

Explaining the decision, PKF secretary Rana Sarwar said Rajput not only left the country without an NOC but also played for a team linked to India, wore its jersey and wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders after winning a match.

Sarwar added that Rajput has the right to challenge the federation’s decision before a disciplinary committee.

Viral videos trigger backlash

Rajput came under fire after videos and photographs from the GCC Cup surfaced on social media, showing him in an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag. The visuals went viral, drawing widespread criticism and prompting swift action from the federation.

Other players also punished

Sarwar revealed that Rajput was not the only player to face disciplinary action. He said several other players were also banned and fined for participating in the private tournament without obtaining the required NOCs.

“He has claimed it was a total misunderstanding and that he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules,” Sarwar said.

Rajput issues apology, claims misunderstanding

Earlier, the Pakistani international kabaddi player issued an apology, stating that he was invited to play in the Bahrain tournament and was selected for what he believed was a private team.

“But I didn’t know until later that they had named the side an Indian team, and I told the organisers not to use the names of India and Pakistan. In private competitions in the past, Indian and Pakistani players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan,” Rajput said.

‘Misrepresented as playing for Indian team,’ says Rajput

Rajput further claimed that he was misrepresented by the organisers and maintained that he would never intentionally represent India, especially given the current context.

“I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team, which I can’t think of doing after the conflict,” he added.