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Pakistan withdraw from Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Bangladesh replace them

Pakistan have withdrawn from the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, with Bangladesh replacing them in the tournament starting October 27. Hosts India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Jalandhar, with the final scheduled for November 5 in Mohali.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Pakistan withdraw from Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Bangladesh replace them
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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