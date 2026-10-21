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Para Asian Games 2026: Ayush Verma clinches gold medal in men's shot put F53

Ayush Verma claimed the gold with a best throw of 8.16m. Iran's Alireza Hemami took silver with 8.09m, while Kazakhstan's Makhambet Serikkaliyev bagged bronze with 6.81m.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Para Asian Games 2026: Ayush Verma clinches gold medal in men's shot put F53
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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