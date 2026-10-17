/Para Asian Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat, Simran Sharma named India’s flag-bearers as Bhavina Patel focuses on Quarterfinals

Explaining the decision, Satyanarayana, Head Coach of Para Athletics, said, “Bhavina has her quarterfinal match on October 19, and it is important that she gets adequate rest and recovery ahead of this crucial contest. As a wheelchair athlete, travelling to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be demanding and leave her with limited time to recover. Keeping her well-being and competition schedule in mind, we felt it was important to make this change. Our priority is to ensure that our athletes get the rest they need and are fully prepared to give their best when they compete.”