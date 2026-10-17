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  • /Para Asian Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat, Simran Sharma named India’s flag-bearers as Bhavina Patel focuses on Quarterfinals

Para Asian Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat, Simran Sharma named India’s flag-bearers as Bhavina Patel focuses on Quarterfinals

Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma will be India’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The decision allows Bhavina Patel to prioritise rest and recovery ahead of her quarterfinal match on October 19.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
Para Asian Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat, Simran Sharma named India’s flag-bearers as Bhavina Patel focuses on Quarterfinals
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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