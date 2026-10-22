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  • /Para Asian Games 2026: Suvarna Raj wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw; Swati Chaudhary bags women's W1 archery bronze

Para Asian Games 2026: Suvarna Raj wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw; Swati Chaudhary bags women's W1 archery bronze

Delivering a consistent performance, Suvarna Raj recorded five throws beyond the 15-metre mark across her six attempts, underlining her dominance in the event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Para Asian Games 2026: Suvarna Raj wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw; Swati Chaudhary bags women's W1 archery bronze
Image Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Para Asian Games 2026: Suvarna Raj wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw; Swati Chaudhary bags women's W1 archery bronze
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