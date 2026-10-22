India’s Suvarna Raj clinched the gold medal in the Women’s Discus Throw F54 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive throw of 15.66 metres.



Delivering a consistent performance, Suvarna recorded five throws beyond the 15-metre mark across her six attempts, underlining her dominance in the event.She produced her gold-medal-winning effort in her fifth attempt, showcasing composure and consistency on the biggest stage to secure the top spot on the podium for India.