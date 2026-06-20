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Paraguay's Matias Galarza creates history, scores fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Matias Galarza missed Paraguay's opening game but was handed a spot in the starting lineup and the 24-year-old didn't need much time to make an impact against Türkiye.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Paraguay's Matias Galarza creates history, scores fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: @FIFAWorldCup/X

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