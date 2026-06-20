/Paraguay's Miguel Almiron makes unwanted history under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule

In a match that already carried high stakes in Group D, Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almirón made unwanted football history on Friday, becoming the first player to receive a straight red card for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent under FIFA's new anti-abuse regulations.
The incident occurred in the third minute of first-half stoppage time during Paraguay's clash with Türkiye at Levi's Stadium. Following a foul near midfield involving Paraguay's Isidro Pitta, words were exchanged between Almirón and Türkiye right-back Mert Müldür.
Almirón placed his hand over his mouth while appearing to direct a comment at the Turkish defender, who promptly appealed to Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton. Barton consulted VAR and quickly confirmed the red card, ejecting the 32-year-old former Newcastle United and Atlanta United player.
Paraguay were leading 1-0 at the time but held on for a stunning 1-0 victory despite playing with 10 men, eliminating Türkiye from the group while keeping their own knockout hopes alive.
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The dismissal stems from a rule introduced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and endorsed by FIFA ahead of the 2026 tournament. It states that any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent can be sanctioned with a red card, regardless of what was actually said.
The measure was prompted by high-profile incidents, including a Champions League clash involving Vinícius Júnior where an opponent covered his mouth while speaking - raising suspicions of discriminatory language that could not be proven without the visual cue.
Officials hope the strict policy will deter hidden abuse, particularly racism, by removing plausible deniability.
Football pundits and fans have been divided. Some analysts backed the call as necessary to combat abuse, noting the referee had "no choice" under the new law. Others called it overly harsh for what appeared to be a brief, possibly non-abusive exchange.
On social media, the moment sparked widespread debate, with many highlighting the irony of Almirón becoming the "first" under a rule designed to protect players from discrimination.
Paraguay's resilience in the win - despite Türkiye dominating shots - has drawn praise, though the red card remains the headline.
Almirón, a key creative force for Paraguay, will now miss their crucial final group match. The result leaves the U.S. as Group D winners, with Paraguay and Australia battling for the second advancement spot.
This landmark decision underscores FIFA's push for stricter on-field conduct at the 2026 World Cup, though it raises questions about consistency and the balance between player protection and game flow.
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