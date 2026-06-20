Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Paraguay's Miguel Almiron makes unwanted history under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron makes unwanted history under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron carved out an unwanted piece of football history during his team's crucial Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Turkiye.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:31 AM IST
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron makes unwanted history under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US-Israel war with Iran leaves thousands dead – but what is real death toll?
US Israel Iran War1 hr ago
2
israel lebanon1 hr ago
3
Abhigyan1 hr ago
4
Joe Root1 hr ago
5
NEET-UG 20262 hrs ago