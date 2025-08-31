Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953846https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/pardeep-narwal-the-dubki-king-honoured-in-emotional-pkl-farewell-2953846.html
NewsOther Sports
PARDEEP NARWAL

Pardeep Narwal, The Dubki King, Honoured In Emotional PKL Farewell

The journey does not end here. With his Pardeep Narwal Kabaddi Academy, where 65 children will be chasing their dreams, 

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 01:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Yet, when Pardeep spoke at his felicitation, it wasn't the numbers that defined his voice, it was the emotion.
  • For over a decade, his raids left defenders in his wake and fans at the stadiums roaring.
  • As legends across Indian sport like Dhanraj Pillai and Pullela Gopichand rose to applaud him, they were joined by current stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pardeep Narwal, The Dubki King, Honoured In Emotional PKL FarewellCredits - Twitter

On a day filled with nostalgia, the Kabaddi industry celebrated a man who changed the way the sport is played -- Pardeep Narwal, the Dubki King player, as per a release from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).For over a decade, his raids left defenders in his wake and fans at the stadiums roaring. More than 1,800 raid points, three Pro Kabaddi League titles, and a  move  the dubki  that became synonymous with his name.

Yet, when Pardeep spoke at his felicitation, it wasn't the numbers that defined his voice, it was the emotion.

"I came here today only for the fans," he said, as quoted from a release by PKL.
"Even now, when they call or message me, I feel like I must return for them," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He remembered friendships, naming fellow warrior Maninder Singh, now at Patna Pirates - the team that gave him his fame - as one who stood by him beyond the mat. He recalled the joy of victories, the sting of near-misses, but above all, the unbreakable bond with the game.

ALSO READ - This Team Emerges as Frontrunner to Sign Dravid After Royals Exit : Reports

"The Pro Kabaddi League gave me everything -- fame, family, and the love of countless people. I want to take it as far as I can," he noted.

The journey does not end here. With his Pardeep Narwal Kabaddi Academy, where 65 children will be chasing their dreams, Pardeep has chosen to gift the future what he once received.

"I want to grow my kids like my coach once grew me," he said.

This academy will open on September 1, and will usher in the new generation of kabaddi stars.

As legends across Indian sport like Dhanraj Pillai and Pullela Gopichand rose to applaud him, they were joined by current stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In that moment, one truth echoed, Pardeep Narwal may step away from the mat, but his spirit will forever live on in the game he gave his life to

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK