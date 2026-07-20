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  • /Parthiv Patel explains why India fell short despite Rohit Sharma's record century at Lord's, says 'India needed a Buttler-like finish'

Parthiv Patel explains why India fell short despite Rohit Sharma's record century at Lord's, says 'India needed a Buttler-like finish'

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said India matched England for most of the chase but lacked the finishing firepower at Lord's. He praised Rohit Sharma's record century and said the visitors needed a Jos Buttler-like finish to complete the 388-run chase.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Parthiv Patel explains why India fell short despite Rohit Sharma's record century at Lord's, says 'India needed a Buttler-like finish'
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