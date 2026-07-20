Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes the decisive difference in the third ODI at Lord's was England's explosive finish with the bat, saying India paced their record chase admirably for most of the innings before falling short in the closing stages as England sealed a 2-1 series victory.



Analysing India's chase, Parthiv said the target was always going to test the visitors, but felt the top order had laid a strong platform through a well-constructed chase led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.