/Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze of Asian Games 2026 with 5000m podium finish

Parul timed her run to perfection in a closely fought battle for the minor medals, producing a strong finishing kick in the closing stages to move past Kazakhstan’s Norah Tanui and secure third place. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver.



The Indian had remained within touching distance of the leading group for much of the race despite a fast early pace. Tanui initially took control and opened up a sizeable gap over the rest of the field, with Yavi settling into the chasing pack.