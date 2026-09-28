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Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze of Asian Games 2026 with 5000m podium finish

Parul Chaudhary timed her run to perfection in a closely fought battle for the minor medals, producing a strong finishing kick in the closing stages to move past Kazakhstan’s Norah Tanui and secure third place. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver.

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze of Asian Games 2026 with 5000m podium finish
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze of Asian Games 2026 with 5000m podium finish
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