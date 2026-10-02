Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Parveen Hooda wins Asian Games 2026 gold, beats Nien-Chin Che in Women’s 65kg final

Parveen Hooda wins Asian Games 2026 gold, beats Nien-Chin Che in Women’s 65kg final

Parveen Hooda defeated Nien-Chin Che of Chinese Taipei 3-2 to win gold in the women’s 65kg boxing category at the Asian Games 2026. The 26-year-old became the third Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal, after MC Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Parveen Hooda wins Asian Games 2026 gold, beats Nien-Chin Che in Women’s 65kg final
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US exits Iraq, rushes Patriot missiles to Saudi, Qatar energy sites amid Iran threat
2
3
4
5