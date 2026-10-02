/Parveen Hooda wins Asian Games 2026 gold, beats Nien-Chin Che in Women’s 65kg final

Parveen Hooda ended her long wait for an Asian Games medal by winning gold in the women’s 65kg boxing category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, October 2.
The 26-year-old Indian boxer defeated Nien-Chin Che of Chinese Taipei in a closely fought gold-medal bout to secure the top spot on the podium. Hooda won the opening round 5-0 but was beaten 0-5 in the second. She held her nerve in the deciding third round, winning it 3-2 to clinch the gold medal.
The victory also gave India its second gold medal in women’s boxing at the ongoing Asian Games.
Earlier on Friday, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain won gold in the women’s 75kg category after defeating China’s Ziyi Bao in the final.
Parveen’s triumph means she is the third Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal. MC Mary Kom was the first, winning the 51kg title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. Lovlina then won gold in the 75kg category at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, before Parveen added another gold in the 65kg category.
Hooda has previously won gold at the 2025 World Cup, bronze at the 2022 World Championships and gold at the 2022 Asian Championships.
Her Asian Games gold adds another major achievement to her boxing career and ends her wait for a podium finish at the continental event.
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