Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After three weeks of high-octane kabaddi action in Bengaluru, the Pro Kabaddi league Season 9 will make its way to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on 28 October 2022. The kabaddi fans in Pune will be treated with a Triple Panga on Friday as Tamil Thalaivas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will face off against the home team Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will be up against U.P. Yoddhas on the opening day of the Pune leg.

Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh expressed about playing in front of home fans from 28 October 2022 - 16 November 2022, "We will get support from our home fans in Pune. It was very important to set our combinations in Bengaluru and we've been able to do that. All players are backing each other on the mat and everyone is thinking in the right way."

The Puneri Paltan have been performing brilliantly in the competition so far. They have registered four back-to-back victories and are currently at the fourth place in the standings. When asked about their performance, Puneri Paltan Captain Fazel Atrachali expressed, "This season has been interesting for me because I have been a part of four back-to-back wins for the first time after a few seasons. I am very happy with our performance. All teams need players like Mohammad Nabibakhsh because he can cover for anybody in the team."

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas will be played on Friday, October 28.

Where will the match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

