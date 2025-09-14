Pawan Sehrawat To Miss Rest Of PKL 12 After Being Sent Home By Tamil Thalaivas Due To...

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday confirmed that they have sent their captain Pawan Sehrawat back home due to disciplinary reasons.

In a statement posted on X, Thalaivas said that the star raider will not be taking further part in the ongoing twelfth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

"Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct," the franchise said in a statement.

Pawan was not involved in Thalaivas’ first match of the Jaipur leg of the tournament against Bengal Warriorz.

The 29-year-old Pawan didn't take part in Tamil Thalaivas’ first match of the Jaipur leg of the PKL 2025 against Bengal Warriorz on Friday. He played three matches for Tamil Thalaivas in PKL in Vizag but did not arrive with the side for the Jaipur leg of the competition.

Notably, Sehrawat had joined the Thalaivas ahead of this season after two years at Telugu Titans. In his previous stint with Tamil Thalaivas, he played just a single match before getting ruled out of the season due to an injury.

Thalaivas, who played without Sehrawat on Friday, returned to winning ways with an impressive 46-36 victory against the Bengal Warriorz in Jaipur. They have made a mixed start to the season, winning and losing twice in its opening four matches.

