PKL 12

PKL 12: Ajit Chouhan, Anil Mohan Star As U Mumba Overcome Tamil Thalaivas In Close Encounter

A late surge from Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan flipped the contest on its head as U Mumba stunned the Tamil Thalaivas in a thrilling PKL 12 contest in Vizag on Sunday.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
PKL 12: Ajit Chouhan, Anil Mohan Star As U Mumba Overcome Tamil Thalaivas In Close EncounterPic credit: Pro Kabaddi League

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 so far, U Mumba stunned the Tamil Thalaivas with a spirited comeback at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday.

Despite Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 powering the Thalaivas for much of the match, a late surge from Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan flipped the contest on its head. U Mumba, once trailing by nine points, completed the comeback to register a thrilling 36-33 victory.

The match began with Ajit Chouhan giving them the early lead through successful raids, before Arjun Deshwal’s Do-or-Die raid in the 16th minute shifted the momentum towards the Thalaivas.

Post the first-half timeout, both teams exchanged the lead, with Anil Mohan - Category D’s most expensive player - producing a crucial raid with just one man left on the mat. He picked up a touch point and a bonus, followed by a Super Tackle from Rinku to keep U Mumba in the game. At half-time, Pawan’s dismissal of Sunil Kumar ensured the Thalaivas went in ahead 14-11.

ALSO READ: IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Tries His Hand At Kabaddi At PKL Season 12 Launch - WATCH 

An ALL OUT on U Mumba early in the second half stretched the Thalaivas’ advantage. Arjun Deshwal completed his second Super 10 in as many matches, while Nitesh Kumar shone when he dismissed Ajit Chouhan. Soon after, Pawan added two more points as the Thalaivas opened up a nine-point lead.

But U Mumba launched a remarkable fightback. Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan spearheaded the charge, cutting the deficit to just two points with five minutes left. The pressure told as U Mumba not only avoided another ALL OUT but inflicted one of their own on the Thalaivas, turning the contest in their favour.

With the game slipping away, an unforced error from Pawan sealed the result. The Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba completed an improbable comeback to snatch a 36-33 victory - their second win after beating the Gujarat Giants in a tie-breaker on Saturday night. 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

