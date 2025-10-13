PKL 12: Alireza Mirzaian Shines Again As Bengaluru Bulls Move To 4th Position After Comprehensive Win Over Bengal Warriorz  

Led by another brilliant performance from Alireza Mirzaian, Bengaluru Bulls secured a massive 43-32 win over the Bengal Warriorz at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Alireza Mirzaian scored 18 points, while Deepak Sankar scored a High Five in what was their third straight win as the side coached by BC Ramesh moved to fourth on the points table. Meanwhile, Devank Dalal’s 13th straight Super 10 went in vain yet again.

The Warriorz and the Bulls began their contest on a tense, evenly matched note. Devank set the tone through confident early raids, while defender Ashish ensured stability at the back. The Bulls, however, responded through the all-round efforts of Alireza Mirzaian, whose early points kept them within touching distance.



The tempo remained brisk, with neither side able to pull away decisively, suggesting that the match could tilt in either direction as it progressed beyond the first quarter. At the 10-minute mark, the Warriorz held a slender 10–9 lead, reflecting how closely fought the opening exchanges had been.

The second 10 minutes saw a flurry of action, with both teams trading successful raids. Warriorz’s Devank was in fine touch, consistently breaking through the Bulls’ defence with quick footwork and sharp awareness, while Alireza Mirzaian kept Bengaluru in the contest through his all-round display.

However, the Bulls struck back with a statement play through a Super Tackle on Himanshu Narwal, led by the experienced Alireza Mirzaian, which tilted the momentum in their favour. Moments later, Alireza followed it up with a successful raid, while Ganesha Hanamantagol’s Super Raid added to the Warriorz’s troubles. By the 10-minute mark, the Bulls had gained control, leading 22–15 at halftime.

The third phase of the contest saw the intensity rise as both Warriorz and Bulls traded ALL OUTs. The Bulls, who had entered the second half with a nine-point cushion, maintained their tempo through Alireza Mirzaian’s brilliant raids. His Super Raid, which dismissed Ashish, Manjeet, and Himanshu Narwal, further extended Bengaluru’s dominance.

The Warriorz refused to fade away quietly with a crucial ALL OUT on the Bulls, reviving the Warriorz’ hopes of a comeback. But, Alireza once again turned the tide with a commanding raid that saw the Bulls inflict an ALL OUT of their own, keeping their lead intact at 35–26 with one quarter left to go to the end of the match.

The final 10 minutes saw Bengaluru Bulls consolidate their dominance and close out the game with clinical precisionAlireza continued to torment the Warriorz defence to register his Super 10, a fitting reward for his excellence on the night. On the other end, Deepak Sankar was rock-solid in defence, marshalling the backline and executing crucial tackles, including two on Devank, to earn himself a well-deserved High Five.

The Warriorz tried to mount a late fightback, but the Bulls’ structure and composure proved too strong to crack. Even as the Warriorz forced a few empty raids, the Bulls maintained their 11-point advantage to seal a 43–32 win.