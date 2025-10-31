PKL 12 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Clash Live On TV, Online

The stage is set for an ultimate showdown as second-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. face table-toppers Puneri Paltan in the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 31.

Ashu Malik's journey from PKL 8 rookie champion to captain seeking his first title meets Aslam Inamdar's quest to become the first captain with multiple PKL titles, whilst Sultan Fazel Atrachali chases his third championship against the league's best defence.

Notably, the journey to the final has been strikingly similar for both teams, who finished in the top two on the points table. Dabang Delhi, the season 8 champions, edged past Puneri Paltan in a dramatic 6-4 tiebreaker in Qualifier 1 after the scores were locked 34 - 34 in regulation time.

Led by captain Ashu Malik and coached by former Dabang Delhi skipper Joginder Narwal, the capital side has shown remarkable grit in crunch moments – an attribute that’s been their hallmark through the season.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan bounced back in style, winning their Qualifier 2 clash against Telugu Titans to seal their third final appearance in four seasons.

Under Aslam Inamdar’s leadership and Ajay Thakur’s coaching prowess, the Paltan have set the benchmark this season, finishing atop the league table and boasting one of the most balanced squads in PKL 12. Their ability to rotate raiders and maintain defensive shape has made them a nightmare for opposition teams.

Both sides know each other inside out. They've faced off thrice this season - and all three duels went into the tie-breaker. Each has tested the other’s limits, with Dabang Delhi relying on Ashu Malik’s explosive raids and the Paltan thriving on their corners’ composure and synchronised tackles.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan

When is the PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan will be played on Friday, October 31).

Where is the PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan will be played from 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan?

The live streaming of the PKL 12 final between Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan will be available on JioHotstar.