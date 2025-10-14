PKL 12: Guman Singh Stars As UP Yoddhas Crush U Mumba 40-24 To End Losing Streak

Guman Singh’s brilliant performance helped the UP Yoddhas return to winning ways with a strong 40-24 victory over U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 match at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Guman led from the front, putting up a show that powered his team to a much-needed win. His sharp raiding, supported by solid defensive efforts from his teammates, ensured the Yoddhas stayed in control for most of the match and finished on a dominant note.

The UP Yoddhas started the match on a strong note with a brilliant tackle from Sumit, opening their account early. They quickly built on that momentum as Gagan Gowda came up with a successful raid to make it 0-2. The Yoddhas maintained the pressure and extended their lead to four points within the first three minutes of play, showing great coordination between their raiders and defenders.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, U Mumba soon fought back. Parvesh Bhainswal produced a stunning Super Tackle to get his team on the board, reducing the gap to 2-4. That breakthrough gave U Mumba the boost they needed. Their defence tightened up, producing two quick tackles to level the score at 5-5.

Momentum kept shifting as both teams exchanged points - first U Mumba took the lead with a successful raid, and then the Yoddhas responded immediately to level things again. At the time of the Strategic Time Out in the first half, the scores were evenly poised, setting up an exciting battle between the two sides.

When play resumed, U Mumba grabbed the first point to take the lead and quickly added another through a smart tackle by Ajit Chouhan. Soon after, Sandeep came up with a successful raid to stretch their advantage to 9-6. The UP Yoddhas then fought back strongly. Hitesh pulled off a brilliant Super Tackle to earn two crucial points, and Guman Singh followed it up with a successful raid to bring the scores level once again.

Both teams continued to exchange points in a closely contested phase, with neither side giving an inch. However, just before the break, the Yoddhas managed to edge ahead and went into halftime with a narrow two-point lead at 11-13.

ALSO READ: PKL 12: Jaideep, Shivam Star As Haryana Steelers Register Seven-Point Comeback Win Over Patna Pirates, Move To Sixth Place

The UP Yoddhas started the second half on a positive note, with Guman Singh earning a point through a successful raid. Holding a narrow two-point lead, the Yoddhas looked in control until Rinku produced a brilliant Super Tackle for U Mumba, bringing the scores level once again.

However, the Yoddhas quickly regained their rhythm. Jayesh Mahajan came up with an excellent tackle to help his side take back the lead. Both teams continued to exchange points over the next few minutes, keeping the contest tight. Momentum soon shifted firmly in favour of the Yoddhas as they inflicted an All Out, stretching their lead to four points. The charge didn’t stop there — Guman Singh followed up with a Super Raid, widening the gap to 16-23.

From that point on, the Yoddhas maintained complete control of the game, staying ahead by six points and keeping U Mumba under constant pressure before the Strategic Time Out was taken in the second half. The story didn’t change much after play resumed, as Guman Singh continued his fine form. He quickly added another point to complete his Super 10 and then helped the UP Yoddhas inflict another All Out, extending their lead to 10 points.

The Yoddhas showed no signs of slowing down and kept increasing their advantage with consistent raids and strong defensive work. With less than two minutes left on the clock, they inflicted yet another All Out, taking the score to 21-39.

The team maintained their dominance till the final whistle, keeping U Mumba under pressure and eventually sealing a comfortable 40-24 win.