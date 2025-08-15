PKL 12: Pawan Sehrawat Named Tamil Thalaivas Captain, Arjun Deshwal Appointed Vice-Captain

Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday confirmed Pawan Sehrawat as the team’s captain and Arjun Deshwal as vice-captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The announcement signals a fresh chapter for the team as they aim for championship glory this season.

Pawan Sehrawat: The ‘High Flyer’ Leading from the Front

Widely regarded as the ‘High Flyer’ of PKL, Pawan Sehrawat is one of the league’s most dynamic and decorated players. He made headlines in Season 9 when Tamil Thalaivas signed him for a record ₹2.26 crores, making him the most expensive player in PKL history.

Pawan has represented the Reserve Bank of India in domestic competitions and has brought pride to the nation by winning gold medals at the 2019 South Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship. His leadership skills, ability to perform under pressure, and knack for inspiring his teammates have made him a natural choice for captaincy.

Arjun Deshwal: From ‘Raid Machine’ to Vice-Captain

Joining him in the leadership role is Arjun Deshwal, popularly known as the ‘Raid Machine’ of PKL. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Arjun is not only a decorated kabaddi star but also serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state police force.

He was part of the Indian national team that clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Known for his discipline, dedication, and consistency on the mat, Arjun’s appointment adds balance and strength to the Thalaivas’ leadership core.

New Kit Reflects Renewed Energy

Along with the leadership announcement, Tamil Thalaivas unveiled their new kit for Season 12. The design features an all-blue base with striking gold accents. The gold symbolizes the team’s ultimate goal — bringing home the PKL trophy. The fresh look aims to capture the squad’s energy, ambition, and focus for the season ahead.

Coach Balyan Confident in Leadership Duo

Head Coach Sanjeev Balyan praised Pawan’s qualities, saying,

“Pawan is a proven leader and one of the most feared players in the league. His ability to handle pressure, inspire his teammates, and deliver in crucial moments makes him the ideal captain for this season.”

On Arjun, Balyan added,

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Arjun when he captained Jaipur Pink Panthers. His dedication, discipline, and composure make him a natural leader both on and off the mat. Together, Pawan and Arjun form a formidable leadership core.”

Assistant Coach Backs Strong Line-Up

Assistant Coach Suresh Kumar also expressed confidence in the pair’s ability to lead.

“We have selected big names for the captaincy this year, and we know they are amazing raiders with Pawan also being a great all-rounder. This year, we have a strong line-up, and I’m confident they will lead the way for the team.”