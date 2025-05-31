PKL 12 Player Auction: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Devank Dalal Fetch Big Bucks: Check Full List Of Key Players Sold On Day 1

Mohammadreza Shadloui created history on the opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 auction on Saturday, May 31 in Mumbai after the Season 11’s Most Valuable Player was snapped up for Rs 2.23 crores in the very first bid of the day by Gujarat Giants.

The two-time PKL champion Shadloui has become the first player to go for more than Rs 2 crores three times in PKL history.

Another top player to cross the Rs 2-crore mark was Devank Dalal, who was the Best Raider in PKL 11. Having led the line for the Patna Pirates as they reached the final in the previous campaign, Devank was eventually signed by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 2.205 crores, making him the fifth-most expensive player in the PKL Player Auction.

A highlight of the PKL 12 Player Auction is the new Final Bid Match (FBM) rule that allows teams to buy back their released players by matching the final auction bid price, for either one or two seasons. This FBM rule was used by Dabang Delhi K.C. to bring their star raider Ashu Malik back to the team for Rs 1.90 crores for the next two seasons.

The other top bids from Category A included Arjun Deshwal, who was signed by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 1.405 crores, and Yogesh Dahiya, who will ply his trade for Bengaluru Bulls after being signed for Rs 1.125 crores.

"The PKL 12 Player Auction for Category A shows how performance plays a key role with Shadloui and Devank being rewarded with exceptional bids of over Rs 2 Crores. We also saw five Crorepatis in this Category, and the new two-season FBM rule making an impact after being used by Patna Pirates and then Dabang Delhi K.C," said Mr. Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports & League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League.

"This sets the stage for the rest of the Categories as the franchises build their squads for another season of exciting kabaddi action," he added.

All The Buys From PKL 12 Player Auction Category A On Day 1

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh – Rs 2.23 Cr - Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali – Rs 30 Lakhs – Dabang Delhi K.C.

Pawan Sehrawat – Rs 59.5 Lakhs – Tamil Thalaivas

Bharat Hooda – Rs 81 Lakhs – Telugu Titans

Vijay Malik – Rs 51.5 Lakhs – Telugu Titans via one-season FBM

Shubham Shinde – Rs 80 Lakhs - Telugu Titans

Ankush - Rs 30 Lakhs - Bengaluru Bulls

Deepak Rajender Singh -- Rs 86 Lakhs – Patna Pirates via two-season FBM

Yogesh Dahiya – Rs 1.125 Crores – Bengaluru Bulls

Ashu Malik – Rs 1.90 Crores – Dabang Delhi K.C. via two-season FBM

Arjun Deshwal – Rs 1.405 Crores – Tamil Thalaivas

Devank Dalal – Rs 2.205 Crores – Bengal Warriorz