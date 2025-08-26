PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz Appoint Devank Dalal As Captain For Season 12; Check Full Squad 

Bengal Warriorz have named raiding sensation Devank Dalal as their captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which will start on August 29 in Vizag.

Devank, who was signed by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 2.205 crore as the most expensive Indian player at the Season 12 auction, comes into the campaign after a record-shattering run. In Season 11, he finished as the league’s top raider with 301 raid points, joining the elite company as one of the few players to ever cross the 300-point mark in a single season.

His story is also one of resilience - just two years after suffering a life-threatening skull injury in Season 10, Devank roared back to dominate the mat, capped by his Best Player award at the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Captaining Bengal Warriorz is a huge honour. I’ve fought hard to be back on this stage, and I want to lead with that same determination. With Nitesh marshalling the defence and Coach Naveen guiding us, I'm confident we’ll play kabaddi that excites our fans and does justice to the Warriorz name," said Devank.

On the other hand, Nitesh Kumar has been appointed as the defence captain by the franchise. Nitesh, one of PKL's most dependable defenders, was retained by Bengal Warriorz for his consistency and leadership,

He remains the only player in league history to notch 100 tackle points in a single season (Season 6). With over 400 career tackle points, his calm authority makes him the perfect anchor for Bengal’s youthful defence.

"Being named Defence Captain is a huge responsibility. In kabaddi, holding the line is just as important as scoring points. My focus will be to bring stability, guide the younger players, and make sure our defence sets the tone for the team. If we stay strong at the back, our raiders will always have the freedom to win us matches," said Nitesh.



ALSO READ: PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers Appoint Nitin Rawal As Captain, Reza Mirbagheri As Vice-Captain For Season 12

Meanwhile, head coach Naveen Kumar said that Devank and Nitesh have contrasting but complementary strengths.

"Devank and Nitesh bring contrasting but complementary strengths. Devank leads by fearless example in attack, while Nitesh provides stability and experience in defence. Together, they form the perfect leadership duo for this young team," said Naveen.

Bengal Warriorz Full Squad For PKL Season 12

Raiders: Sushil Kambrekar (right raider), Vishwas S (raider), Manprit (right raider), Punit Kumar (left raider), Rachit Kumar (right raider), Jang Kun Lee (F), Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu, Devank

Defenders: Yash Malik (left corner), Manjeet (left cover), Deep Kumar (right cover), Amandeep (right corner), Ankit, Sandeep (right corner), Harander (right corner), Parteek (left cover), Mayur Jagannath Kadam (right cover), Ashish (left corner), Nitesh Kumar

All-rounders: Moolchandra Singh, Shivansh Thakur