PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi KC Confirms Ashu Malik As Captain For Season 12; Check Full Squad

Ahead of the start of the 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi KC have confirmed star raider Ashu Malik as their captain. Ashu had also led Dabang Delhi KC last year and finished Season 11 as the league's top scorer with the most raid points.

Notbaly, the 22-year-old Ashu has been the focal point of Delhi’s attack. He has shown remarkable consistency and maturity and leading from the front. Dabang Delhi KC, the only team to make the playoffs in each of the last six PKL seasons, has once again placed their faith in Ashu’s leadership to drive their championship pursuit.





"Ashu has been a consistent force and has grown into a strong leader. I trust him completely to guide the team again this year. Our goal is not just to maintain our record of playoff appearances, but to take that consistency a step further and fight for the championship," said head coach Joginder Narwal.



With Ashu Malik stepping in once again as captain, Dabang Delhi KC is ready to step into PKL Season 12 with renewed determination and ambition. The Delhi based franchise will open their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on September 2 in Vizag.



Dabang Delhi Full Squad For PKL 2025

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik (captain)

Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

All-rounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaik