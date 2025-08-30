PKL 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming: How to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz Online in India
Catch every thrilling raid and tackle of PKL 2025 Day 2 live streaming as Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriorz, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan clash in high-octane action, available online on JioHotstar and on Star Sports channels.
- PKL 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming – Watch Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriorz, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan clash in thrilling raids and tackles.
-
- Watch PKL 12 Online on JioHotstar – Seamless HD live streaming with real-time scores, match updates, and player stats.
-
- Star Sports TV Coverage – Catch all PKL 2025 Day 2 matches live across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, and regional channels
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 returns with its 12th season, promising fans non-stop action, edge-of-the-seat raids, and thrilling defensive showdowns. With 12 teams battling it out across four exciting venues – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi – this season is packed with drama. Fans looking to catch every moment can rely on PKL 2025 live streaming and TV coverage across India.
When Does PKL 2025 Day 2 Begin and Which Teams Are Playing?
The PKL 2025 tournament kicked off on August 29, and Day 2 promises high-octane encounters. Defending champions Haryana Steelers take on Bengal Warriorz on August 31 at 8 PM IST, while Bengaluru Bulls clash with Puneri Paltan in another exciting fixture.
Other teams participating in PKL 12 include Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Dabang Delhi K.C., Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, and UP Yoddhas, ensuring fans have plenty of action to follow.
How Can You Watch PKL 2025 Online Live Streaming in India?
Fans who prefer to watch matches on their phones, tablets, or laptops can access PKL 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar. The app and website provide live HD coverage of all matches, along with real-time scores, player stats, and match highlights.
By streaming on JioHotstar, viewers get:
Live coverage of all PKL 12 matches
Instant updates on raids, tackles, and scores
Seamless HD streaming across devices
Whether you’re on the go or at home, JioHotstar ensures you never miss a crucial moment from PKL 2025 Day 2.
Which TV Channels Are Broadcasting PKL 12 in India?
For fans who prefer the traditional viewing experience, Star Sports brings PKL 2025 live telecast on multiple channels. Matches air daily from 8 PM IST on:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD
Regional broadcasts are also available in:
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada
This wide TV coverage ensures that viewers across India can follow the league without missing a single raid, tackle, or five-raid shootout.
What Makes PKL 2025 Day 2 Unmissable for Fans?
Day 2 of PKL 12 is set to deliver:
High-stakes raids with star raiders in peak form
Tense five-raid shootouts and golden raid extensions deciding match outcomes
Strategic gameplay by top captains aiming to secure playoff positions
With 108 league matches and an exciting playoff structure, every match in PKL 2025 carries immense importance, making live streaming essential for fans who want the full experience.
Why Should You Choose Live Streaming Over TV for PKL 12?
While TV broadcasts are convenient, live streaming on JioHotstar offers additional advantages:
Multi-device accessibility – watch anywhere, anytime
Instant replays and highlights – never miss a key moment
Personalized notifications for favorite teams and players
For fans who want complete control over how they watch PKL 2025 Day 2, live streaming is the ultimate choice.
