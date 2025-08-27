PKL 2025: Dubki King Pardeep Narwal To Be Felicitated In Vizag Before Season 12 Kick-Off

Fondly known as the ‘Dubki King’, Pardeep Narwal began his PKL journey with the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2. His true rise to stardom came with Patna Pirates, where he led the franchise to three consecutive titles and revolutionised raiding with his unique style and unmatched skills. After stints with UP Yoddhas, Narwal returned to the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 11, bringing his PKL journey full circle.

Throughout his career, Pardeep set records that may remain untouched for years to come. He is the all-time leading raid points scorer with 1,801 points. His jaw-dropping performance in Season 5, where he accumulated 369 raid points and executed the historic eight-point raid in the playoffs, remains one of PKL’s greatest-ever moments. He was also the first player to cross the 1,000-raid points milestone, cementing his place as the face of modern kabaddi.

Teammates Pay Glowing Tributes

Several of Pardeep’s former teammates recalled their memories with the iconic raider:

Manjeet Chhillar, who shared the mat with him at Bengaluru Bulls in 2015, said: “Pardeep isn’t just a teammate; he’s one of the greatest this sport has ever seen. I’ve witnessed him break records that may never be touched. Beyond the mat, he’s an incredible human being. His legacy as the Dubki King will live forever.”

Vishal Mane, who played alongside Narwal in Patna Pirates’ Season 5 triumph, recalled: “I’ll never forget the moment when he pulled off that raid for seven points. Watching him create history right there on the mat was unforgettable. I doubt anyone can match what he achieved.”

Rishank Devadiga expressed his admiration, saying, “PKL’s greatest legend has retired, and we will truly miss him. His lightning-fast dubkis made him dangerous for any opponent. Season 12 feels strange without him, but I wish him the best for his next chapter in life.”

Ajay Thakur, now returning to PKL as head coach of Puneri Paltan, said: “Thank you, Pardeep, for giving kabaddi fans such glorious memories. From your eight-point raid to being a three-time champion, your records will inspire future generations. While records may be broken, your legacy is irreplaceable.”

Celebration in Vizag

The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on August 29, in the presence of fans, players, and dignitaries from the kabaddi fraternity. Following the tribute, the PKL Season 12 league stage will kick off with a double-header: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, followed by Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan at the same venue.

As Pardeep Narwal steps into life beyond the mat, his unforgettable raids and records will continue to inspire generations of kabaddi players and fans alike.