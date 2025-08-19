PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants Name Mohammadreza Shadloui As Captain; Unveil New Jersey

Gujarat Giants on Tuesday announced Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star Mohammadreza Shadloui as their captain ahead of the 12th edition of the league, which kicks off on August 29 in Vizag.

Giants open their PKL 2025 campaign against U Mumba on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag. The team will play 18 league-stage matches this season with their sights set firmly on the title.

While naming their captain, Gujarat Giants also unveiled a new jersey in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The unveiling event was attended by head coach Jairvir Sharma, assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu and others.

This year's PKL auction was a landmark for the Giants, headlined by the signing of Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for record Rs 2.23 crore, the highest bid of PKL Season 12.

A two-time PKL champion, reigning MVP and multiple-time Best Defender, Shadloui brings unmatched defensive firepower and proven leadership credentials.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to captain Gujarat Giants in PKL 12. With most of our squad in their early to mid-20s, we are a young, energetic, and dynamic unit. We are excited about the season ahead, and I thank Adani Sportsline and our coaches for trusting me with this responsibility. We will give our best," Shadloui said on his appointment.

Meanwhile, head Coach Jairvir Sharma, a veteran with over three decades of elite coaching experience, said that the pre-season camp in Bengaluru has prepared them well.

"I feel as excited, and just as nervous as a player, as this will be my first PKL season. Our pre-season camp in Bengaluru has prepared us well and we aim to come back to Ahmedabad with the title after a few months and celebrate with you," said Jairvir.

Assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu said, "We had an intensive training camp in Bengaluru and are fully prepared for PKL Season 12. This will also be my debut in the league. Our focus is on delivering strong performances throughout the season."



Gujarat Giants Full Squad For PKL 2025

Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (captain), Shubham Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Rohit Kumar, Ajith V Kumar, Visvanth V, Amit, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Ankit, K Harish