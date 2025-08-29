PKL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Kabaddi Action In India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 kicks off on August 29, 2025, coinciding with National Sports Day. The tournament will run for nearly two months, with the grand finale scheduled on October 23, 2025. Kabaddi fans across the country are eagerly waiting for another season of thrilling action as 12 teams battle for supremacy.

Opening Day Fixtures

The opening matches will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, marking the league’s return to the venue after seven years. Day 1 will feature a double-header:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

When & Where to Watch

TV Broadcast: All matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar (JioHotstar).

On Mobile: The Pro Kabaddi official app will also provide live updates, scores, highlights, and fixtures.

Season Format

This year’s format continues with 12 teams competing in a double round-robin league, followed by playoffs. New tie-break rules, including 5-raid shootouts and Golden Raids, have been introduced to make the contest even more exciting. The top 8 teams will qualify for the knockouts. Teams finishing 5th to 8th will play play-ins to enter the Eliminators.

Regional Connect

For the first time, fans will get access to regional commentary in multiple languages. Bhojpuri film star and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has also joined the commentary panel, expanding the league’s appeal to a wider audience.

Why Season 12 is Special

The season begins on National Sports Day, paying tribute to Indian sporting legend Major Dhyan Chand.

PKL returns to Vizag after seven years.

More digital-first innovations with Hotstar and the PKL app ensure fans stay connected anytime, anywhere.