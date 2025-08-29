Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953212https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/pkl-2025-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-live-kabaddi-action-in-india-2953212.html
NewsOther Sports
PKL 2025

PKL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Kabaddi Action In India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 kicks off on August 29, 2025, coinciding with National Sports Day. Here are the live streaming details of the Kabbadi League. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PKL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Kabaddi Action In India?Image Credit:- Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 kicks off on August 29, 2025, coinciding with National Sports Day. The tournament will run for nearly two months, with the grand finale scheduled on October 23, 2025. Kabaddi fans across the country are eagerly waiting for another season of thrilling action as 12 teams battle for supremacy.

Opening Day Fixtures

The opening matches will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, marking the league’s return to the venue after seven years. Day 1 will feature a double-header:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Also Read: Major Dhyan Chand: 10 Rare Facts About The Hockey Legend India Celebrates On National Sports Day

 

When & Where to Watch

TV Broadcast: All matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar (JioHotstar).

On Mobile: The Pro Kabaddi official app will also provide live updates, scores, highlights, and fixtures.

Season Format

This year’s format continues with 12 teams competing in a double round-robin league, followed by playoffs. New tie-break rules, including 5-raid shootouts and Golden Raids, have been introduced to make the contest even more exciting. The top 8 teams will qualify for the knockouts. Teams finishing 5th to 8th will play play-ins to enter the Eliminators.

Regional Connect

For the first time, fans will get access to regional commentary in multiple languages. Bhojpuri film star and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has also joined the commentary panel, expanding the league’s appeal to a wider audience.

Why Season 12 is Special

  • The season begins on National Sports Day, paying tribute to Indian sporting legend Major Dhyan Chand.
  • PKL returns to Vizag after seven years.

More digital-first innovations with Hotstar and the PKL app ensure fans stay connected anytime, anywhere. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK