PKL 2025: Pawan Sehrawat Breaks Silence After Being Sent Home By Tamil Thalaivas - 'I Will Quit Kabaddi If ...'

Pawan Sehrawat broke his silence after Tamil Thalaivas released him from their squad during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 due to disciplinary reasons.

In a statement posted on X, Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday said that Pawan will not be taking further part in the ongoing twelfth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

"Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct," the franchise said in a statement.

Pawan Sehrawat's Response To Tamil Thalaivas

Responding to Tamil Thalaivas' allegations, Pawan has now released a video on his Instagram account. The 29-year-old, who didn't take part in Tamil Thalaivas' first match of the Jaipur leg of the PKL 2025 against Bengal Warriorz, said that if the allegation turned out to be true, he would quit kabaddi.

“I was in the same team in Season 9, and I had undergone surgery during that time. The team owner supported me a lot - from my surgery to getting back into the Indian team. Coach Sanjeev Baliyan was also with us then, and he supported me a lot during the camps and matches," said Pawan.





The star raider pointed out at a member from team management without naming the person behind his ouster from the team.

"Arjun Deshwal and I made many plans to take the team forward, but because of one particular person in the team management, we couldn’t execute them," he added.



Pawan Sehrawat's Journey With Tamil Thalaivas In PKL

Nicknamed the "Hi-Flyer", Pawan Sehrawat played three matches for Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 in Vizag but did not arrive with the side for the Jaipur leg of the competition.

Notably, Sehrawat had joined the Thalaivas ahead of this season after two years at Telugu Titans. In his previous stint with Tamil Thalaivas, he played just a single match before getting ruled out of the season due to an injury.

Thalaivas, who played without Sehrawat on Friday, returned to winning ways with an impressive 46-36 victory against the Bengal Warriorz in Jaipur. They have made a mixed start to the season, winning and losing twice in its opening four matches.