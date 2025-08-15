PKL Season 12 Marks Independence Day With Tribute To Ex-Servicemen

The league highlighted the inspiring stories of the 16 players and four coaches who have been in the Services, balancing their commitment to the nation both on the field and at the borders.

Bharat, an all-rounder representing Telugu Titans, shared, "Kabaddi is not just a sport, it is a part of our tradition. On Independence Day, we are always reminded of the courage, teamwork, and sacrifice of our freedom fighters. This is a way to pay tribute to them."

"This is a great honour for me. Wearing the Services jersey means a commitment to the nation, and playing in the PKL means showcasing my talent to the whole country. Both roles, in their way, are a service to the nation", he added, according to a release.

Varinder Singh, a proud member of the Indian Air Force for 17 years, and now serving as assistant coach for Gujarat Giants, echoed similar sentiments. "It is a proud thing to serve my country. This is the first time I have had the opportunity to wear the Gujarat Giants jersey. It is a proud thing, and I am getting the chance to do the two things that are close to my heart."

Further highlighting how certain attributes learned in the armed forces also shape the game on the mat, he added, "We learn discipline, respect, and teamwork in the Armed Forces, and these are qualities you learn in Kabaddi as well. So, we learn to respect our game and to have a sense of responsibility, for your nation and your team."

Sharing his learnings from his service background and how that shaped him as a player, Bharat reckoned, "Both taught me that discipline and dedication are the most valuable things. The Forces taught me the meaning of teamwork, and kabaddi and the PKL strengthened it further. These two experiences have made me a responsible, focused, and proud Indian."

Elaborating on how his experience in the armed forces translates to excellence on the mat, Bharat stated, "The Forces taught me to stay calm under pressure and make quick decisions. In kabaddi, I show that same focus in reading the game, aggression in attack, and fearlessness in defence."

According to Varinder Singh, kabaddi has also encouraged mass participation from the army, and it serves as motivation for him going into his debut season as assistant coach.

"You can see how many services players play Kabaddi. Even when I coach in the Air Force, I see that they do their duty for their country. They do their duty at the border and also participate in the game. That motivates me. We learn a lot from our duty and our games. It is a combination of both. We understand that if we want to achieve something, we have to do our best", he concluded.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 begins on August 29 in Vizag, with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match, while Bengaluru Bulls will be facing Puneri Paltan in the second match of the day. The league stage will take place in four cities, including Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi.