PKL Season 12 Playoffs To Be Held In Delhi; Final To Be Held On...; Check Dates, Venues And More...

The Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi will host the Playoffs and Final of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12, the league organisers, Mashal Sports confirmed on Friday, October 11.

The Delhi leg of the PKL season 12, will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi from October 11, comes at the end of one of the most competitive seasons of the PKL. With the home side - Dabang Delhi KC - at the top of the points table and having already confirmed a spot in the top eight, the fight for the final seven spots will continue to be fiercely contested and thrilling for the fans.

After the Delhi leg ends on October 23, the Playoffs will begin with the Play-ins on October 25, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival. The winners from there will progress to the Playoffs. Post that, the Playoffs will run from October 26 to October 29, featuring a sequence of Eliminators and Qualifiers, eventually culminating in the Grand Finale on Friday, October 31.



New Format Adds Extra Edge To The PKL Season 12

The new format, which includes the Play-ins, adds an extra edge to the season, ensuring a tougher, more competitive path for all 12 teams to the PKL trophy.

The revised structure ensures that more teams stay in contention for longer, raising the intensity of the league stage while offering fans an extended run of high-stakes matches.

While all teams push for qualification, the biggest advantage awaits those who finish in the top two, making the battle for table positions more intense than ever.

Delhi, A Natural Choice For Final Leg And Playoffs Of PKL Season 12

Delhi stands out as a natural choice for the final leg as well as the Playoffs, with its passionate fanbase and world-class indoor stadium infrastructure. The city, which is also hosting the fourth and final leg of the season, has previously staged high-profile kabaddi matches that drew huge crowds.

"Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has truly captivated audiences across the nation - 51% of the matches so far have been decided by five points or fewer, reflecting the remarkable intensity and competitiveness among teams. This season has showcased the highest standard, keeping fans engaged throughout. As we now move towards the grand culmination in Delhi, we’re thrilled to bring the Playoffs to the capital," said Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal Sports and League Chairman, PKL.

"The new Playoff format featuring Play-ins which will add a fresh and exciting twist, ensuring the race for the trophy remains alive till the very end. With the Playoffs about to begin, we look forward to witnessing the same passion, energy, and high-quality kabaddi that has defined this season, leading up to a truly fitting finale," he added.