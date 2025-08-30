PKL Season 12: Sumit, Gagan Gowda Shine As UP Yoddhas Take Down Telugu Titans 40-35 In Vizag

UP Yoddhas began their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign with a thrilling 40-35 win over home side Telugu Titans at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Saturday, August 30. Skipper Sumit’s eight points and Gagan Gowda’s superb 14-point haul proved decisive, despite Vijay Malik’s equally impressive 14 points for the Titans.

Vijay Malik opened the proceedings with an early hand touch, but the Yoddhas immediately showed their resilience. Gagan Gowda struck early against Bharat Hooda, with both teams trading blows and forcing Do-or-Die raids. Bharat faltered in his first two such attempts, while Guman Singh’s double touch gave the Yoddhas the lead 10 minutes into the first half, reducing the Titans to just two men on the mat at the timeout.

The first ALL OUT arrived in the 8th minute, when skipper Sumit trapped Jai Bhagwan to hand the Yoddhas a four-point cushion. Soon after, Gagan Gowda’s Super Raid extended the advantage, and the visitors began to dictate the tempo. Despite Bharat’s resistance, the Titans struggled to close the gap as the Yoddhas went into the break leading 21-13.



Early in the second half, the Yoddhas inflicted another ALL OUT, with Sumit completing his High Five after dismissing Shubham Shinde and stretching the lead to 11. Malik briefly revived the Titans with a multi-point raid, but Gowda’s consistency carried him to a Super 10. Sumit then produced a Super Tackle on Malik to restore the 11-point margin, putting the game seemingly out of reach.

The Titans, however, weren’t done. They capitalised on the Yoddhas’ first ALL OUT of the night, cutting the lead to just five points. Malik completed his Super 10 with a multi-point raid and even dismissed Gowda, sparking hopes of a late comeback. But Gowda had the final say, sealing the contest with a Super Raid in the dying moments.

The Yoddhas held their nerve in a tense finish to win 40-35, making a strong start to their Season 12 campaign.