Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi for securing the bronze medal in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championships in Doha.

PM Modi hailed the 22-year-old for winning the bronze medal at the World Blitz Chess Championship, following his recent bronze at the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship, and praised his skills, saying his achievements will inspire Indian youth.

"India's strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently. His skills, patience and passion are exemplary. His successes will continue to inspire our youth. My best wishes to him," PM Narendra Modi said in the X post.

After stunning performances in the league stage, Erigaisi failed to replicate them in the semifinal against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, losing the match. Nonetheless, a bronze medal for India was secured, according to ESPN.

Arjun Erigaisi made it to the four-player knockouts, securing his spot in the second-last round. He won 14.5 points in the first 18 rounds, with 12 wins, five draws and a loss.



The 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championship, held earlier in Doha, used a 13-round Swiss system with a 15-minute plus 10-second increment. Arjun clinched his maiden bronze medal at the event with a score of 9.5 a couple of days ago.

Erigaisi became only the second Indian male player, after legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, to achieve a podium finish at the event. Magnus Carlsen clinched his sixth World Rapid title in the men's event, with an unbeaten score of 10.5 out of 13.

In the women's section of the World Rapid Championship tournament, Koneru Humpy won the bronze medal after finishing tied on 8.5 points with Zhu Jiner and Aleksandra Goryachkina. Due to tiebreak rules, Zhu and Goryachkina advanced to the playoff, where Goryachkina defeated Zhu to win gold. Humpy's draw in the final round, caused by a time trouble mistake, placed her third.