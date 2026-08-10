/PM Modi lauds Lovlina Borgohain for flagging distorted India map at Glasgow restaurant - WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised silver medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain for raising an objection after spotting a distorted map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying her gesture would be remembered for a long time.
At his meeting with India's Commonwealth champions following their trip to Scotland, Modi mentioned the incident. After the meeting, Lovlina, who had won a silver medal in the women's 75kg event, was questioned by the Prime Minister about it.
"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" PM Modi asked the Assam boxer.
Lovlina laughed and said that she had raised the point only since she was uncomfortable with the distorted map, even though the team were celebrating their success at the Commonwealth Games.
"It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also," Lovlina replied.
— Dhaval maniyar (@ManiyarDhaval91) August 10, 2026
During the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Indian boxing star Lovlina Borgohain spotted a map of India at a restaurant that left out the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/oWqHFWWXns
Narendra Modi praised the boxer for having noticed the problem even though she was in a celebratory mood and stated that her actions had importance that went beyond the immediate moment.
"To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating, and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said.
The incident took place following India's boxing team having a historic performance in Glasgow, bringing home a total of 10 medals. This consisted of seven gold and three silver medals, one of which was Lovlina's silver in the women's 75kg event. At a celebratory dinner with the members of the Indian boxing team, Lovlina noticed that the map of India on the restaurant's menu was missing the Northeast. She then took the issue up with the restaurant management.
"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our Northeast is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the Northeast. As someone from the Northeast, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much," she told the restaurant staff.
After Lovlina drew the restaurant's attention to the matter, it then altered the map.
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