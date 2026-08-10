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  • /PM Modi lauds Lovlina Borgohain for flagging distorted India map at Glasgow restaurant - WATCH

PM Modi lauds Lovlina Borgohain for flagging distorted India map at Glasgow restaurant - WATCH

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain raised an objection after spotting a distorted map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
PM Modi lauds Lovlina Borgohain for flagging distorted India map at Glasgow restaurant - WATCH
Image Credit: IANS/PMO

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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PM Modi lauds Lovlina Borgohain for flagging distorted India map at Glasgow restaurant - WATCH
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