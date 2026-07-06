/Portugal vs Spain live streaming: When and Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16

Spain midfielder Rodri has delivered a timely fitness boost ahead of his side's blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Portugal, insisting he is fully fit and ready for one of the biggest matches of the tournament.
Spain will face Portugal at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The knockout encounter will also mark the third FIFA World Cup meeting between the two Iberian nations, with Spain winning their previous knockout clash in 2010 before the sides played out a memorable 3-3 draw in the 2018 group stage.
The Manchester City midfielder dismissed any concerns over his fitness after earlier injury issues and said he has steadily improved with every match. "I feel perfect. I've been growing, playing for 90 minutes, and knowing the important games come now. It's clear I can improve. We're growing during the tournament, and now the important moments have arrived. We'll have to be at our best against Portugal," Rodri said.
The Ballon d'Or winner also praised Portugal's quality but backed Spain's midfield to come out on top. "They're always a difficult opponent. They know us well, and we know them too. They have one of the best generations they've ever had," he said.
When asked whether Portugal's midfield trio of Vitinha, João Neves and Bruno Fernandes is the best in world football, Rodri responded confidently.
"For me, the best team and the best midfield is ours. They have sensational players and work very well collectively, but we hope to show that we're better."
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente echoed Rodri's confidence while acknowledging the quality Portugal possess. "I know the opponents are exceptional, but I allow myself to think my players are the best in the world," De la Fuente said.
The Spain coach expects a tightly contested encounter between two technically gifted teams. "They're two teams with very similar characteristics. We both recover the ball quickly and feel comfortable in possession. The game will be decided by small details because there are so many quality players on the pitch."
Despite Rodri's encouraging update, Spain continue to monitor the fitness of several players ahead of the knockout clash.
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, defender Pedro Porro and attacking midfielder Dani Olmo have all had their training workloads managed but are expected to be available.
Meanwhile, Nico Williams remains doubtful because of an adductor injury, while Yeremy Pino is also unlikely to feature due to a shoulder problem.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, July 7. The match will be streamed live on Zee5 in India, while Unite8 Sports will provide the television broadcast.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.