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Portugal vs Spain live streaming: When and Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16

Rodri declared himself fully fit ahead of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Portugal national football team, insisting Spain have the world's best midfield despite Portugal's star-studded lineup. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente also backed his squad ahead of the knockout encounter, while confirming several key players are expected to be available despite minor fitness concerns.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Portugal vs Spain live streaming: When and Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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