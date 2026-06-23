/Portugal vs Uzbekistan live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's match online and on TV in India

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, began their maiden World Cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. While the result left them empty-handed, the Central Asian side made history as Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the country's first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup. Their attacking display also produced an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.16, the highest recorded by an Asian nation making its tournament debut in more than four decades, but defensive frailties once again proved costly, extending a run of three successive defeats dating back to their pre-World Cup friendlies.