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Portugal vs Uzbekistan live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's match online and on TV in India

Here are the live streaming details of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 match for Indian viewers. Check date, timing, streaming platform and more.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Portugal vs Uzbekistan live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's match online and on TV in India
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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