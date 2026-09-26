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Prachi Choudhary wins 400m bronze as India’s Asian Games medal tally reaches 30

Prachi Choudhary won the women’s 400m bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026, taking India’s overall medal tally to 30. Animesh Kujur advanced to the 200m final, while Gulveer Singh and Yoonus Shah qualified for the men’s 1500m final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Prachi Choudhary wins 400m bronze as India’s Asian Games medal tally reaches 30
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Prachi Choudhary wins 400m bronze as India’s Asian Games medal tally reaches 30
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