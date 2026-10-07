Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel named India’s flag bearers for 2026 Asian Para Games

Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel named India’s flag bearers for 2026 Asian Para Games

Pramod, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023, including two golds and four bronze. On the other hand, Bhavina, one of India’s leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 including one silver and one bronze.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel named India’s flag bearers for 2026 Asian Para Games
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'If you have courage, bring it to Parliament': J&K CM Omar Abdullah challenges BJP on UCC
2
3
4
5