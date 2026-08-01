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Preeti Pawar creates history, wins India's first boxing gold at Commonwealth Games 2026

Preeti Pawar won the women's 54kg boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado, securing India's first boxing gold of the Games. The 22-year-old Haryana boxer remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, capping off an impressive campaign with a unanimous decision in the final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Preeti Pawar creates history, wins India's first boxing gold at Commonwealth Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Preeti Pawar creates history, wins India's first boxing gold at Commonwealth Games 2026
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