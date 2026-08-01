Indian boxer Preeti Pawar clinched the women's 54kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado by a unanimous decision in the final on Saturday. The victory handed India its first boxing gold medal of the Glasgow Games and added another significant achievement to the country's campaign.
The 22-year-old from Haryana dominated the title bout, with all five judges scoring each of the three rounds in her favour as she sealed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over the Canadian boxer.
The contest began with Delgado attempting to put Preeti under pressure with an aggressive start. However, the Indian boxer quickly settled into the contest, countering effectively and taking control of the exchanges.
Preeti won the opening round convincingly before maintaining her dominance in the remaining two rounds, earning a unanimous verdict from all five judges to secure the gold medal.
The triumph marks Preeti's first Commonwealth Games medal and also her maiden medal at a major multi-sport event.
Preeti enjoyed an impressive run throughout the tournament on her way to the top of the podium.
Round of 16: Bye
Quarter-final: Defeated Mtenje (Malawi) via RSC
Quarter-final/Last-eight: Beat Clyde (Northern Ireland) 5-0
Semi-final: Defeated Catherine Mwape (Zambia) 5-0
Final: Defeated Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) 5-0
Preeti first came into the spotlight after impressive performances in age-group boxing before breaking into India's senior team. She made her World Boxing Championships debut in 2023 and later qualified for the Asian Games.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, she defeated two-time Asian champion Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarter-finals to secure a bronze medal and an Olympic quota for India in the women's 54kg category.
The Indian boxer also represented the country at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where her campaign ended in the Round of 16. Since then, she has continued to build on her reputation by winning gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida and the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships.
Preeti's triumph delivered India's first boxing gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Her success also capped another strong day for the Indian boxing contingent, with several Indian pugilists featuring in gold medal bouts as the country looked to add more titles to its tally.
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