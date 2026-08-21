/Premier League 2026-27: Round 1 full schedule, fixtures, live streaming details in India - All you need to know

The Premier League season 2026-27 is set to kick off tonight, with defending champions Arsenal beginning their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium. The opening round will feature several intriguing fixtures as clubs begin their campaigns with fresh ambitions.
Arsenal will be under pressure to make a strong start after lifting the Premier League title last season. Mikel Arteta's side will welcome Coventry, who are returning to the top flight after a 25-year absence.
Manchester United will also begin their campaign away from home when they travel to face newly promoted Hull City on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur will visit Brentford, while Everton will host Crystal Palace. Another promoted side, Ipswich Town, will start at home against Sunderland, while Nottingham Forest will take on Leeds United.
Manchester City will begin the post-Pep Guardiola era at home against Bournemouth on Sunday. Enzo Maresca has taken charge of the club and will be looking to start his tenure with a positive result.
Liverpool, meanwhile, face a challenging opening assignment against Newcastle United at St James' Park. The fixture will also mark a new chapter for the Reds under manager Andoni Iraola.
The opening round will conclude on Monday when Chelsea travel to Fulham. Xabi Alonso will take charge of Chelsea in a Premier League match for the first time.
Friday, August 21
Arsenal vs Coventry City - 12:30 AM IST
Saturday, August 22
Hull City vs Manchester United - 5:00 PM IST
Everton vs Crystal Palace - 7:30 PM IST
Ipswich Town vs Sunderland - 7:30 PM IST
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United - 7:30 PM IST
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 10:00 PM IST
Sunday, August 23
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa - 6:30 PM IST
Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 6:30 PM IST
Newcastle United vs Liverpool - 9:00 PM IST
Monday, August 24
Fulham vs Chelsea - 12:30 AM IST
Indian football fans can watch the Premier League 2026-27 season through JioHotstar, while television coverage is available through Star Sports. JioHotstar lists Premier League coverage on its football platform.
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