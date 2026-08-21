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Premier League 2026-27: Round 1 full schedule, fixtures, live streaming details in India - All you need to know

The Premier League 2026-27 season begins with defending champions Arsenal taking on newly promoted Coventry City in Round 1. Here’s the complete Round 1 schedule, fixtures and live streaming details for fans in India.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Premier League 2026-27: Round 1 full schedule, fixtures, live streaming details in India - All you need to know
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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