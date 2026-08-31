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Premier League 26-27: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick powers Man United's comeback win over Ipswich

Michael Carrick's side came into the game off the back of last weekend's surprise defeat to Hull City, and alarm bells were ringing when Leif Davis put Ipswich ahead in the 24th minute.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Premier League 26-27: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick powers Man United's comeback win over Ipswich
Image Credit: Manchester United

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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