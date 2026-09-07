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Premier League: Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in thrilling London Derby as Odegaard seals comeback win

Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in a thrilling London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Martin Odegaard’s second-half winner sealed three points for the defending Premier League champions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Premier League: Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in thrilling London Derby as Odegaard seals comeback win
Image Credit: X/ Premier League USA

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Premier League: Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in thrilling London Derby as Odegaard seals comeback win
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