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Premier League: Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 as Alexander Isak scores decisive goal

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, with Alexander Isak scoring the decisive goal. Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz combined in the build-up as Liverpool held firm to claim all three points.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
Premier League: Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 as Alexander Isak scores decisive goal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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