Pro Kabaddi Auction 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL Auction Online?

The excitement continues as Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 Auction unfolds, with fans eagerly tuning in to catch every live update and surprise bid. If you're wondering where to watch the PKL Auction Day 2 live, the event is being streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast on the Star Sports Network. From rising stars to strategic buys, Day 2 promises intense bidding wars as franchises finalize their squads.

Where Can You Watch the Pro Kabaddi Auction Day 2 Live?

Fans can watch the PKL Auction 2025 live streaming on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, YouTube platforms like Star Sports Kabaddi and leading portals may provide live commentary and updates.

What Time Does PKL Auction Day 2 Begin?

The live proceedings for Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 start at 10:00 AM IST, continuing through the day with category-wise bidding and team updates.

Which Players Will Go Under the Hammer Today?

On Day 2, Category C and D players will be auctioned, including talented youngsters and experienced domestic stars. Teams may also use the Final Bid Match (FBM) option if applicable.

What Are the Teams Looking for on Day 2?

Franchises aim to pick impactful domestic players, back-up raiders, and specialist defenders to complete their squads while staying within budget. Expect surprise picks and smart buys.

Is There Free Live Streaming of the PKL Auction Available?

Yes, free live streaming may be available on select YouTube channels such as Star Sports Kabaddi, though the primary stream is hosted on Disney+ Hotstar (subscription-based).

How to Get Instant PKL 2025 Auction Updates?

You can follow live blogs and minute-by-minute coverage on platforms like Zee News, and Pro Kabaddi's official website for the latest updates on sold and unsold players.

Why Is Day 2 of the PKL Auction Crucial?

While Day 1 features marquee signings, Day 2 shapes the team balance. Smart budget picks made today often determine a team’s depth and bench strength for the season.

Will There Be Any Surprise Unsold Players?

Just like every season, some well-known names may remain unsold on Day 2, either due to team combinations or auction dynamics, sparking fan debates.

Where to Find the Final Pro Kabaddi 2025 Team Lists?

After the auction ends, full squad details will be published on the official Pro Kabaddi website, team social handles, and news portal Zee News Sports.